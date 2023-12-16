Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

