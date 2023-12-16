USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

About USD Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

