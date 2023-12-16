Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Upbound Group has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.