Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on December 29th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
UHT stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
