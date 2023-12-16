Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on December 29th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

UHT stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

