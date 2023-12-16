Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.