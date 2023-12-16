UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

