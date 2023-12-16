UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $491.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

