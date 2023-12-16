United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $749,040.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $281.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

