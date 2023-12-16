United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

NYSE X opened at $39.31 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

