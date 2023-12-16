United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $490.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $466.33.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $571.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.38. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $581.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

