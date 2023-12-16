United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.33.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $571.90 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.