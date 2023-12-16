United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $29.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.