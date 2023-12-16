Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target Raised to $5.30

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.60 to $5.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 2.1 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Featured Articles

