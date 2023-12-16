Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $5.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultrapar Participações traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 227257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

