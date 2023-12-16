UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

