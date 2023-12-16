UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 357.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

