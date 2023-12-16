UBS Group Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $71.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

