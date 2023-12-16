Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

