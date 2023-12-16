Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

TWO stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

