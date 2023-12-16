TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 78.60 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.99.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
