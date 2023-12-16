Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

