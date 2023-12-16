Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 61,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.35. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.