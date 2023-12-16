Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

