Tsfg LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

