Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 4.9 %
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.
Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
