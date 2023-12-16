Truist Financial Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

