Truist Financial Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $100.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

