Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

CRH stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $68.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

