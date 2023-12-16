Truist Financial Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $39.59 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.