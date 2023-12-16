Truist Financial Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.