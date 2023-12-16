Truist Financial Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

