TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

