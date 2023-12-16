Triatomic Management LP Invests $491,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

