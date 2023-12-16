Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 249 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

