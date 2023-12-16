Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 12,976 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 55,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

