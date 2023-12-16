Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $6.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 929,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,596,000 after buying an additional 67,415 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

