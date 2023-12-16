Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

