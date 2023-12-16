Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.23

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 54249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

