Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $74.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

Trex stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

