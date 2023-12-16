Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

