Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.27.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Transurban Group

In related news, insider Craig Drummond acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.70 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($83,552.63). In related news, insider Craig Drummond acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.70 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($83,552.63). Also, insider Michelle Jablko 204,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

