Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.27.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Transurban Group

In related news, insider Craig Drummond acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.70 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($83,552.63). In related news, insider Craig Drummond acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.70 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($83,552.63). Also, insider Michelle Jablko 204,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Transurban Group

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.