Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

TCL.A opened at C$13.27 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

