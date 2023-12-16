Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.10.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$746.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$714.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

