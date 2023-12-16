TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

Several analysts have commented on TA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta stock opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.4796321 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

