Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

TRML has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 7,500 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.