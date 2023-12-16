Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.46.

NYSE:TOL opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

