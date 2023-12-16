Thomas F. Kirk Buys 50,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myomo Stock Up 11.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,119,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 873,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

