The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

