The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

