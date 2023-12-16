The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

SO stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 112,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

